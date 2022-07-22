Search icon
CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022 declared at cbseresults.nic.in, check how result has been calculated

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022: As for the region-wise result, Trivandrum emerged as the best performing region with a pass percentage of 98.83%.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 11:18 AM IST

File Photo

On Friday, the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE finally declared the much-awaited CBSE Result 2022 for Class 12 today - July 22, 2022. Students can check their scores at the official websites - results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022 are also available online on DigiLocker, the UMANG app, or via SMS. 

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022: How the Class 12 result has been calculated 

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE conducted the Class 12 exam term-wise this year. The final CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 has been calculated based on;

Theory section - 30% weightage given to term 1, 70% to term 2.
Practical section - Equal weightage given. 

Notably, a total of 33,432 students have scored above 95 percent in CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022. Last year this number was 70,004.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Pass percentage, girls outperform boys

The CBSE Board recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.71 percent. Girls outperformed boys in the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022. Girls have recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.54 percent as compared to boys who secured a pass percentage of 91.25 percent. All trans students passed the class 12 boards, pass percentage at 100 percent.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Best performing districts

As for the region-wise result, Trivandrum emerged as the best performing region with a pass percentage of 98.83 percent followed by Bengaluru in second place with 98.16 pass percent and Chennai at third with 97.79 percent.

