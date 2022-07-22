CBSE Class 12th Exam 2023 DATE: CBSE Class 12 exam to be held from February 15 in pre-Covid single-exam format

File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE finally declared the much-awaited CBSE Result 2022 for Class 12 today - July 22, 2022. After the results were declared, CBSE also announced the tentative date of next year’s Class 12 exams. CBSE officials said that CBSE Class 12 exams 2023 will be held from February 15, 2023.

The Board's press release read, "In light of the lessening impact of the covid pandemic across the globe the Board has decided to conduct 2023 examinations from the 15th of February, 2023." In addition to the date, CBSE has also said that it has decided to revive the pre-Covid single-exam format from the next academic year.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE conducted the Class 12 exam term-wise in 2022. While the Term 1 board exams were held in November-December last year, the Term 2 exams began in April.

The final CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 has been calculated based on;

Theory section - 30% weightage given to term 1, 70% to term 2.

Practical section - Equal weightage given.

Notably, a total of 33,432 students have scored above 95 percent in CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022. Last year this number was 70,004.

The CBSE statement read, "The predominant feedback received after Term 1 (theory) exams was that students were unable to perform to their full potential in the Term 1 examinations as they had to appear for an objective pattern for the first time in board exams without any adequate precedent and practice."

It further added, "The predominant feedback for Term 2 examinations was more positive, with satisfactory performance expressed by the students."