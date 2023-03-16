Meet IAS officer Sonal Goel, who got 13th rank in UPSC exam, is hugely popular on social media

Photo via Sonal Goel's Instagram

In this day and age of social media, there is hardly anyone who can stay away from it. Even IAS and IPS officers have now started indulging in the temptation that is social media. Nowadays, many IAS officers are active on social media and enjoy a massive fan following.

There is one woman IAS who is followed by many people on social media. We are talking about IAS Sonal Goel, who boasts a more than 700K following on Instagram. Sonal often shares her videos and photos with her followers on Instagram. But recently she shared a video and photo where she is seen walking the ramp in a red saree.

AS Sonal Goel did this ramp walk for the 'Walk For A Cause' fashion show organised by the IASOWA team and Miss Shaina NC.

Who is IAS Sonal Goel?

IAS Sonal Goel is a 2008 batch officer and was born in Panipat, Haryana.



Sonal Goel has graduated from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University (DU). After this, she obtained a degree of LLB. According to the report of UPSC Pathshala, Sonal Goel had said that she did not know anything about the civil service exam but she read about it in a magazine and achieved her goal through hard work. Sonal's family wanted her to be a CS but she was determined to become an IAS officer.

In year 2006, Sonal Goel gave the UPSC exam but could not pass it, then in 2007, she once again appeared for the exam and secured 13th rank in it.