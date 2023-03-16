Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Meet IAS officer Sonal Goel, who got 13th rank in UPSC exam, is hugely popular on social media

Sonal Goel had said that she did not know anything about the civil service exam but she read about it in a magazine and achieved her goal through hard work.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

Meet IAS officer Sonal Goel, who got 13th rank in UPSC exam, is hugely popular on social media
Photo via Sonal Goel's Instagram

In this day and age of social media, there is hardly anyone who can stay away from it. Even IAS and IPS officers have now started indulging in the temptation that is social media. Nowadays, many IAS officers are active on social media and enjoy a massive fan following. 

There is one woman IAS who is followed by many people on social media. We are talking about IAS Sonal Goel, who boasts a more than 700K following on Instagram. Sonal often shares her videos and photos with her followers on Instagram. But recently she shared a video and photo where she is seen walking the ramp in a red saree. 

READ | Ananya Panday spotted smoking a cigarette in a now-deleted photo from Alanna Panday’s mehendi, gets brutally trolled

AS Sonal Goel did this ramp walk for the 'Walk For A Cause' fashion show organised by the IASOWA team and Miss Shaina NC. 

Who is IAS Sonal Goel? 

IAS Sonal Goel is a 2008 batch officer and was born in Panipat, Haryana.
 
Sonal Goel has graduated from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University (DU). After this, she obtained a degree of LLB. According to the report of UPSC Pathshala, Sonal Goel had said that she did not know anything about the civil service exam but she read about it in a magazine and achieved her goal through hard work. Sonal's family wanted her to be a CS but she was determined to become an IAS officer. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@iassonalgoel)

READ | Akash Ambani cheers on WPL's Mumbai Indians with Shloka Mehta, twins with son Prithvi Ambani, photos go viral

In year 2006, Sonal Goel gave the UPSC exam but could not pass it, then in 2007, she once again appeared for the exam and secured 13th rank in it.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Holi 2023: Take care of your skin with these ultimate skin care tips
Meet trainee SI Naina Kanwal, social media influencer arrested over possession of illegal weapons
Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's luxurious Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth over Rs 4,000 crore adorned with 560 kg gold
From Kala Chashma to Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Bollywood songs that celebrated black colour
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 635 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.