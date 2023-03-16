Akash Ambani cheers on WPL's Mumbai Indians with Shloka Mehta, twins with son Prithvi Ambani, photos go viral

Photo via Instagram

The women's cricket team of Mumbai Indians, a franchise owned by Nita Ambani, won the 12th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on March 14, 2023. Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Giants by 55 runs and won the match.

However, the highlight of the game was Akash Ambani who arrived to cheer on the team with his son Prithvi and wife Shloka Mehta. The photos of the three of them enjoying the match are going viral on social media.

READ | IRCTC Tour Package: Railways to begin 18-day 'Ramayan Yatra' on April 7, check destinations, amenities, other details

Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta had arrived to encourage their team in the exciting match with Gujarat Giants. In the photos now going viral, Akash can be seen wearing his team's jersey, while Shloka is seen enjoying the match sitting in the stadium in a blue printed dress.

What caught our eye was little Prithvi who was twinning with his dad Akash Ambani in his team jersey. In the photos, Prithvi could be seen sitting on his father's lap and his cute expressions are sure to win your heart. In the photo, Prithvi can be seen wearing a pair of denim jeans paired with the blue jersey of the Mumbai Indians.

READ | CBSE Board Exams 2023: CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam 2023 today, check sample paper with answers, last-minute tips

Take a look at the viral photo of Akash Ambani with his son Prithvi here

In one of the pictures that surfaced, Akash can be seen sitting with Mark Boucher and Ishaan Kishan. For the unversed, legendary South African player and world-famous for his wicketkeeping, Mark Boucher, has been appointed as the head coach for IPL 2023 by Mumbai Indians.