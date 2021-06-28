Manabadi Inter Results 2021 Live updates: TS Inter 2nd Year Result to release soon on tsbie.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the TS Inter Result 2021 for Class 12 students soon. According to the reports, TSBIE TS Inter Result 2021 for Class 12 will be declared today (June 28). The candidates can check the result through the official website of the board, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in. The result was expected to be announced at 11 am today somehow it got delayed. To access TS Inter scores, one can also visit manabadi.co.in and log in with their roll numbers. Soon the results will be announced officially for all 4.8 lakh students, according to the local media reports. The TSBIE TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2021 is now expected to be declared at 12 Noon whereas, TS Inter 1st Year Results 2021 is likely to be announced at 12:30 PM.

As per the media reports, TSBIE will evaluate the students based on alternative criteria this year due to the pandemic. For second-year inter students, the TSBIE results to be based on the performance in the TSBIE first year inter examinations.

If any students wished to take the exams, the government would take a decision after the COVID-19 situation improved, the Minister said.

Nearly two months after cancelling the annual exams of Class 10 and Intermediate first year (Class 11), the government announced the cancellation of Class 12 exams. The government's decision will benefit over 4.56 lakh students.

The Telangana government on April 15 cancelled the annual exams of Classes 10 and 11 and promoted the students without exams in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases. It had also postponed Class 12 class exams scheduled from May 1 to May 19.

TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2021: how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in or bie.telanagan.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page the link for the TS Inter Results 2021 would be activated once released

Step 3: Click on the link to open a new window

Step 4: Enter your TS Inter Hall Ticket number to view your result

Step 5: Download your result and take a printout for future reference.

The TS inter results 2021 to be available at the following websites:

tsbie.cgg.gov.in results

results.cgg.gov.in 2021 inter ts

results.eenadu.net

results.gov.in

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.nic.in

As per the reports State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy has reached the venue and will shortly announce the results.

The Telangana government on June 9 announced the cancellation of the Intermediate second year (Class 12) annual exams in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that this decision was taken keeping in mind the surge in Covid-19 and the concern of the students and their parents.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is concluding the application process today for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS EAMCET 2021). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for TS EAMCET 2021 on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in with a late of Rs 5000.

The TS EAMCET 2021 exam for Agriculture and Medical course is scheduled to be held on July 5 and 6, 2021 and the Engineering course exam will be conducted on July 7, 8 and 9, 2021.