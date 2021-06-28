Manabadi Inter Result 2021: TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2021 to be declared today, how to check online

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to declare the TS Inter Result 2021 for Class 12 students today (June 28), according to the reports. The candidates can check the result through the official website of the board, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in. According to the reports, the results will be announced at 11 am today. To access TS Inter scores, one can also visit manabadi.co.in and login with their roll numbers. Soon the results will be announced officially for all 4.8 lakh students, according to the local media reports.

As per the media reports, TSBISE will evaluate the students based on alternative criteria this year due to the pandemic. For second-year inter students, the TSBIE results to be based on the performance in the TSBIE first year inter examinations.

TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2021: how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in or bie.telanagan.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page the link for the TS Inter Results 2021 would be activated once released

Step 3: Click on the link to open a new window

Step 4: Enter your TS Inter Hall Ticket number to view your result

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for future reference.

As per the reports State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy has reached the venue and will shortly announce the results.

The Telangana government on June 9 announced the cancellation of the Intermediate second year (Class 12) annual exams in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that this decision was taken keeping in mind the surge in Covid-19 and the concern of the students and their parents.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is concluding the application process today for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS EAMCET 2021). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for TS EAMCET 2021 on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in with a late of Rs 5000.

The TS EAMCET 2021 exam for Agriculture and Medical course is scheduled to be held on July 5 and 6, 2021 and the Engineering course exam will be conducted on July 7, 8 and 9, 2021.