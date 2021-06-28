Manabadi Inter Results 2021: TS Inter Results 2021 Declared -Direct link here

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the TS Inter Result 2021 for Class 12 students. The candidates can check TS Inter 2nd Year Result through the official website of the board, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in. The scorecard can be accessed after 5 pm today (June 28). To access TS Inter result scores, one can also visit manabadi.co.in and login with their roll numbers or registration number. The result has been announced officially for all 4.8 lakh students, according to the local media reports. Earlier e TSBIE TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2021 was expected to be declared at 11 am and TS Inter 1st Year Results 2021 was expected at 12:30 PM.

As per the media reports, TSBIE has evaluated the students based on alternative criteria this year due to the pandemic. For second-year inter students, the TSBIE results are based on the performance in the TSBIE first year inter examinations.

If any students wished to take the exams, the government would take a decision after the COVID-19 situation improved, the Minister said.

The Telangana government on April 15 cancelled the annual exams of Classes 10 and 11 and promoted the students without exams in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases. It had also postponed Class 12 class exams scheduled from May 1 to May 19.

TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2021: how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in or bie.telanagan.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page the link for the TS Inter Results 2021 would be activated once released

Step 3: Click on the link to open a new window

Step 4: Enter your TS Inter Hall Ticket number to view your result

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for future reference.

The TS inter results 2021 to be available at the following websites:

tsbie.cgg.gov.in results

results.cgg.gov.in 2021 inter ts

results.eenadu.net

results.gov.in

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.nic.in