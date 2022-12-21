Search icon
ICSI CS Exam 2022 set to begin today for CS Executive, Professional courses, check exam schedule, guidelines

As per the official schedule, the ICSI CS Exam for CS Professional Exam and CS Executive Exam will be conducted from December 21 to 30, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 10:26 AM IST

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI is all set to begin the ICSI CS Exam today - December 21, 2022, onwards. As per the official schedule, the ICSI CS Exam will be conducted from December 21 to 30, 2022. All the candidates appearing for CS Professional Exam and CS Executive Exam can check the important admit card and exam details here.
 
ICSI CS Exam 2022: Exam schedule 
 
December 21, 2022
 
CS Executive Papers: Jurisprudence, Interpretation, and General Laws
CS Professional Papers: Governance, Risk Management, Compliances, and Ethics
 
December 22, 2022
 
CS Executive Papers: Securities Laws and Capital Markets
CS Professional Papers: Secretarial Audit, Compliance Management, and Due Diligence
 
December 23, 2022
 
CS Executive Papers: Company Law
CS Professional Papers: Corporate Funding and Listings in Stock Exchanges
 
 
December 24, 2022
 
CS Executive Papers: Economic, Business, and Commercial Laws
CS Professional Papers: Advanced Tax Laws
 
December 26, 2022
 
CS Executive Papers: Setting up of Business Entities and Closure
CS Professional Papers: Corporate Restructuring, Insolvency, Liquidation, and Winding-up
 
December 27, 2022
 
CS Executive Papers: Corporate and Management Accounting (OMR Based)
CS Professional Papers: Multidisciplinary Case Studies [Open Book Exam]
 
 
December 28, 2022
 
CS Executive Papers: Tax Laws (OMR Based)
CS Professional Papers: Drafting, Pleadings, and Appearances
 
December 29, 2022
 
CS Executive Papers: Financial and Strategic Management (OMR Based)
CS Professional Papers: Resolution of Corporate Disputes, Non– Compliances, and Remedies
 
December 30, 2022
 
CS Executive Papers: - 
CS Professional Papers: Elective subject
 
 
ICSI CS Exam 2022: Exam day guidelines 
 
Carry your admit card and a valid photo ID to enter the exam hall.
 
Reach at least 60 minutes before the exam begins.
 
Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall 30 minutes after the exam starts.
 
Electronic devices including mobile phones, advanced calculators, smart watches, Bluetooth devices, etc. are prohibited.
 
The exam must be attempted only in blue or black pen.
