ICSI CS Exam 2022 set to begin today for CS Executive, Professional courses, check exam schedule, guidelines

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI is all set to begin the ICSI CS Exam today - December 21, 2022, onwards. As per the official schedule, the ICSI CS Exam will be conducted from December 21 to 30, 2022. All the candidates appearing for CS Professional Exam and CS Executive Exam can check the important admit card and exam details here.

ICSI CS Exam 2022: Exam schedule

December 21, 2022

CS Executive Papers: Jurisprudence, Interpretation, and General Laws

CS Professional Papers: Governance, Risk Management, Compliances, and Ethics

December 22, 2022

CS Executive Papers: Securities Laws and Capital Markets

CS Professional Papers: Secretarial Audit, Compliance Management, and Due Diligence

December 23, 2022

CS Executive Papers: Company Law

CS Professional Papers: Corporate Funding and Listings in Stock Exchanges

December 24, 2022

CS Executive Papers: Economic, Business, and Commercial Laws

CS Professional Papers: Advanced Tax Laws

December 26, 2022

CS Executive Papers: Setting up of Business Entities and Closure

CS Professional Papers: Corporate Restructuring, Insolvency, Liquidation, and Winding-up

December 27, 2022

CS Executive Papers: Corporate and Management Accounting (OMR Based)

CS Professional Papers: Multidisciplinary Case Studies [Open Book Exam]

December 28, 2022

CS Executive Papers: Tax Laws (OMR Based)

CS Professional Papers: Drafting, Pleadings, and Appearances

December 29, 2022

CS Executive Papers: Financial and Strategic Management (OMR Based)

CS Professional Papers: Resolution of Corporate Disputes, Non– Compliances, and Remedies

December 30, 2022

CS Executive Papers: -

CS Professional Papers: Elective subject

ICSI CS Exam 2022: Exam day guidelines

Carry your admit card and a valid photo ID to enter the exam hall.

Reach at least 60 minutes before the exam begins.

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall 30 minutes after the exam starts.

Electronic devices including mobile phones, advanced calculators, smart watches, Bluetooth devices, etc. are prohibited.

The exam must be attempted only in blue or black pen.