HTET Result 2022: Haryana Board to release the OMR sheet tomorrow, details here

Haryana TET result 2022 was declared on December 19, and the OMR sheet will be released tomorrow for the same.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 05:22 PM IST

HTET Result 2022: Haryana Board to release the OMR sheet tomorrow, details here
HTET Result 2022 OMR sheet will be release | Photo: PTI

Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) 2022 result has been released on December 19 at the official website-- bseh.org.in by the Board of School Education, Haryana. Candidates who applied to appear for the exam can check their HTET Result 2022 OMR sheet from the official website from tomorrow (December 21). Candidates will be able to download the HTET Result 2022 OMR sheet from December 21. 

Candidates must note that they will have to pay an online fess Rs 100 to download the OMR sheet. The OMR sheet will be available for 60 days from the date of publication of it on the official website.

Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheet 2023 expected today, Know how to check CBSE exam time at cbse.nic.in

HTET Result 2022: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in
  • Click on HTET Result 2022 OMR sheet link available on the home page
  • Enter the login details and click on submit
  • Your OMR sheet will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the OMR sheet and download the page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

 

