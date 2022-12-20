HTET Result 2022: Haryana Board to release the OMR sheet tomorrow, details here

HTET Result 2022 OMR sheet will be release | Photo: PTI

Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) 2022 result has been released on December 19 at the official website-- bseh.org.in by the Board of School Education, Haryana. Candidates who applied to appear for the exam can check their HTET Result 2022 OMR sheet from the official website from tomorrow (December 21). Candidates will be able to download the HTET Result 2022 OMR sheet from December 21.

Candidates must note that they will have to pay an online fess Rs 100 to download the OMR sheet. The OMR sheet will be available for 60 days from the date of publication of it on the official website.

HTET Result 2022: How to download