SSC CGL Tier 3 Result 2021 DECLARED at ssc.nic.in: How to check, other details here

SSC CGL Tier 3 Result 2021 has been declared | Photo: PTI

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) Tier III result 2021 has been declared on December 20 at the official website-- ssc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the list of qualified candidates for Skill Test/Document Verification (DV) on the official website.

The SSC CGL Tier 2 result was declared on October 15. The candidates who have been shortlisted for the Tier-3 exam will take skill tests from January 4, 2023, to January 5, 2023.

SSC CGLE 2021 Tier III result: How to check