SSC CGL Tier 3 Result 2021 DECLARED at ssc.nic.in: How to check, other details here

SSC CGL Tier 3 Result 2021 has been declared on December 20 at the official website-- ssc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 07:21 PM IST

SSC CGL Tier 3 Result 2021 has been declared | Photo: PTI

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) Tier III result 2021 has been declared on December 20 at the official website-- ssc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the list of qualified candidates for Skill Test/Document Verification (DV) on the official website.

The SSC CGL Tier 2 result was declared on October 15. The candidates who have been shortlisted for the Tier-3 exam will take skill tests from January 4, 2023, to January 5, 2023.

SSC CGLE 2021 Tier III result: How to check 

  • Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the Result tab
  • Next, click on Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-III), 2021 result
  • A pdf will be displayed on the screen
  • Check and download the list.
