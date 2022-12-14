ICSI CS Admit Card 2022 for December session exam released at icsi.edu, check direct link, steps to download

File Photo

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI Admit Card 2022 has been released for the CS December session exam. ICSI has released the ICSI CS Executive Admit Card 2022 on the official website - www.icsi.edu.

Candidates would require their ICSI login, and 17-digit roll number to download the ICSI CS Executive Admit Card 2022.

ICSI CS Admit Card 2022 Direct Link

ICSI CS Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the 'ICSI CS Executive Admit Card 2022' link on the homepage

Step 3: A new login page will now appear

Step 4: Enter your roll number and click on submit.

Step 5: Access the ICSI portal and check the admit card

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future use.

ICSI CS Executive Exam Date 2022

ICSI is all set to conduct the CS Executive, Professional exam for the December session from December 21 to 30, 2022. Candidates must carry their ICSI Admit card December 2022 along with a valid ID proof to the exam center.

After downloading the ICSI CS Executive 2022 Admit Card, candidates are also advised to check the accuracy of the information on there including Name, Photograph, Signature, Registration Number, Stage, and Module(s) of Examination enrolled for, Examination Centre (Name, Address, Code, etc.), Medium of Examination, Dates, and Timings of Examination, among others.