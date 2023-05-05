Search icon
DU Summer Internship 2023: Registration begins for Vice Chancellor Internship; check stipend, eligibility, deadline here

Interested candidates can apply via the official website before May 17, which is the last date to register for the internship.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 07:20 PM IST

Applications are now being accepted for the Vice-Chancellor Internship Scheme 2023 at Delhi University. Interested candidates may submit their applications for this summer internship online. Interested candidates can apply via the official website before May 17, which is the last date to register for the internship. Information in this regard has been conveyed by Delhi University using its official Twitter account.

How much is the monthly stipend?

Candidates would also receive a monthly salary of Rs 10,000 per month for the 15 to 20 hours per week of the internship. 

What is the duration of the DU Vice-Chancellor Internship Scheme 2023?

Applicants who have already enrolled in VCIS 2022 are ineligible to participate in internships this year. The internship will last for two months and, most likely, take place in June and July.

Who are eligible to apply for the DU summer internship 2023?

All regular Delhi University scholars enrolled in undergraduate or postgraduate courses in any stream, with the exception of first-year students and semester II students, are qualified to submit an application for the internship. After finishing the internship, students who effectively finish it will also be given a certificate by the dean of student welfare.

How to apply for DU Vice-Chancellor Internship Scheme 2023?

Step 1: Go to the University of Delhi Dean Student's Welfare webpage.
Step 2: Click on the "VC Internship scheme" option.
Step 3: Select that choice. An additional window will open. Select the website's link to the form.
Step 4: Submit the essential paperwork and information for the VC Internship Programme.
Step 5: Submit the application.

