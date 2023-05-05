MBOSE class 10, 12 Results 2023 Date: Meghalaya Board SSLC, HSSLC Results to be released soon, latest update here

File photo

Meghalaya Board of School Education, MBOSE is all set to release the results of Meghalaya Board MBOSE class 10th, 12th exam 2023 soon. In the meanwhile, MBOSE has issued a warning to parents and students not to believe any bogus news regarding the Meghalaya Board 10th and 12th Grade Result Date. The MBOSE has confirmed that the result date has not been notified in a notice posted on mbose.in.

The notice about the Meghalaya Board Result Date for SSLC and HSSLC Arts are FAKE in nature, according to MBOSE's warning from May 3, 2023. The MBOSE Results were supposed to be announced on May 19, 2023, according to the bogus news release that circulated on social media.

“The Press Release which is circulating in the social media dated 25th April, 2023 concerning SSLC and HSSLC (Arts) 2023 results is FAKE. The public are advised not to take note of the same. Once MBOSE decides to declare the results, wide publicity is usually given in the press and other media one or two days prior to the date fixed for the results,” read the official notice issued by MBOSE.

The Class 10th SSLC Exams were conducted by MBOSE from March 3 to March 17, 2023. The Science, Arts, Commerce, and Vocational MBOSE HSSLC Exams were conducted from March 15 to March 30, 2023. It is expected to be released in May.

The result date and time will be announced by MBOSE in due course. Candidates will be able to access the results after they are released on the official websites, mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. Check back frequently for the most recent updates.