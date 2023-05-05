Search icon
CHSE Odisha Result 2023: Odisha Class 12 Result likely to be released soon at orissaresults.nic.in, check latest update

Once released, students will be able to check on the official website – orissaresults.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 02:23 PM IST

File photo

Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha Result 2023 Date is expected to be released soon. As per reports, Odisha School and Mass Education Minister, Samir R Dash has said that the CHSE Class 12th Results will be announced by the end of May 2023. Once released, students will be able to download the result on the official website – orissaresults.nic.in.

As per local reports, Phase 1 of the examination of the Class 12th Answer Scripts, according to the Odisha Education Minister, ended on April 23, 2023. Phase 2 should be finished by May 7th, 2023.

“Only after the entire process of evaluation is completed, the process for tabulation of marks will begin. We hope that the Plus II results will be announced by May end,” Dash told local media.

Students can check the results after they are released on the official website, orissaresults.nic.in. Additionally, the outcomes would be made accessible on the official website, chseodisha.nic.in. In other news, the 2023 BSE Odisha 10th Grade Results are anticipated to be released during the final week of May.

From March 1 to April 4, 2023, the state of Odisha conducted the CHSE Odisha Exams 2023. By the end of this month, the results for the same is expected. 

