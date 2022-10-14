CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship registration begins at cbse.gov.in, know steps to apply

File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the registration process for the Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child.

All the single girl children who have passed Class 10 in 2022 from CBSE schools and are studying in Class 11 from CBSE affiliated schools can apply online via CBSE's official website - www.cbse.gov.in, for scholarships.

READ | Australia: Indian student stabbed multiple times in Sydney, Indian consulate assisting for visa to kin

It is important to note that CBSE has now opened the renewal portal of the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship for all the students who were awarded in 2021. The last date to apply for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship is November 14, 2022.

According to an official statement, the main reason behind the CBSE merit scholarship scheme is that it helps provide scholarships to deserving single girl students, who are the only child of their parents and have sailed through the CBSE Class 10 examination with 60 percent or more marks and are continuing their education in Class 11 and 12.

The main objective of the scheme is to recognise the efforts of the parents promoting girl education and providing necessary motivation to the merit students.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Single girl child scholarship X-2022 REG' link

READ | Gyanvapi Masjid case: Plea seeking carbon dating of 'Shivling' rejected by Varanasi court

Step 3: Click on the specified application link.

Step 4: Select the type of application on the new tab (fresh or renewal)

Step 5: Click on the SGC-X fresh application or renewal.

Step 6: Fill out the application form, upload documents and click on submit.

Step 7: Take a printout for future use.