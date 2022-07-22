CBSE Class 12th term 2 result 2022: Meet Tanya Singh from Bulandshahr, who topped 12th boards with 500/500 score

CBSE topper Tanya Singh (Photo - Zee News Hindi)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the CBSE Class 12th term 2 results 2022 on July 22, 2022. This year, two students have topped the CBSE class 12 board exams 2022, scoring a perfect score – 500 out of 500 marks.

The two students who topped the CBSE 12th term 2 exams 2022 are Tanya Singh and Yuvakshi Vig. Tanya Singh became the pride of Uttar Pradesh today after she topped the national board exams by scoring 500 out of 500 marks, achieving a perfect 100 percent.

Here is all you need to know about Tanya Singh –

CBSE Class 12th topper 2022 Tanya Singh belongs to Bulandshahr, which is a town in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The topper appeared for the CBSE class 12 exams 2022 after completing her schooling from DPS Bulandshahr, which once again struck its claim on the topper list.

While speaking to reporters after celebrating her success in the CBSE board exams this year, Tanya Singh said studying for long hours is not the perfect recipe for success, but the real reason why she achieved the perfect score was because of her consistency.

DPS Bulandshahr student Tanya Singh Said that it is not necessary that you can score well even after studying for 24 hours. The real secret behind the success of the CBSE topper is the continuity and consistency of her studies for the class 12 board exams.

While talking about her future plans, Singh said that she does not want to become a doctor, engineer, or enter into the political world, but wants to serve the nation by preparing for the civil services exam.

Meanwhile, DPS Bulandshahr had an ample number of top scorers in the CBSE Class 12th board exams 2022, with one student named Bhumika Gupta scoring 499 out of 500 marks while another student named Somya Namdev scoring 497 out of 500 marks.

The CBSE class 12th term 2 results 2022 was released on the morning of July 22, 2022, on the official website of the board, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

