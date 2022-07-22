cbseresults.nic.in, CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 DECLARED: Direct link here to check link 1, link 2, link 3

Picture: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results today (July 22, 2022). Students can check their Class 10 result through the official websites of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. Students can check their scores on the Board’s official websites -- cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.gov.in.

Candidates may also get the CBSE 10th result through the SMS service. All you have to do is type CBSE10( roll. no) (school no) (center no)) and send it to 7738299899. When CBSE announces the results, your respective marksheets will be sent to you via text message on the same phone number. This year, the overall pass percentage has gone down as compared to the previous year's 99.04 per cent.

This year, nearly 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022 held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022.

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022: DIRECT LINK

• Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2022 (Link 1)

• Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2022 (Link 2)

• Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2022 (Link 3)

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022: Steps to check scores via SMS

Step 1: Open the 'Message' app on your phone.

Step 2: Type the message - cbse10 < space > roll number.

Step 3: Send the text to 7738299899.

Step 4: Your CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022 would be sent to you through SMS.

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022: Steps to download results from the DigiLocker App

Step 1: Either visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker App on your mobile phone

Step 2: Login using your mobile number and choose the CBSE option.

Step 3: Select Class 10 Term 2 Result.

Step 4: Fill in the necessary details after which your Class 10 Term 2 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Class 10 Term 2 Marksheet and take a printout of it for future use.

Students can download the CBSE 10th mark sheet, passing certificate:

CBSE 10th Results 2022: Steps to Download Scorecard

