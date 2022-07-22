Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 result: List of best performing districts released, Patna makes Top 5

CBSE Class 10 result: The pass percentage of girls is 95.21 percent.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 03:31 PM IST

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 result: List of best performing districts released, Patna makes Top 5
CBSE Class 10 results 2022

The Central Bureau of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced CBSE Class 10 results. 94.40 percent of total CBSE students have passed the exam. Girls have left the boys behind yet again. They have outperformed the boys by 1.41 percent. 

The pass percentage of girls is 95.21 percent. The pass percentage of boys is 93.80 percent. The pass percentage of transgender candidates is 90 percent. 

Like in Class 12, Kerala's Trivandrum became the city with the highest pass percentage. Bengaluru is in the second spot followed by Chennai, Ajmer, and Patna. 

Here's the list of the top-performing cities.

Trivandrum, 99.68%
Bengaluru, 99.22%
Chennai, 98.97%
Ajmer, 98.14%
Patna, 97.65%

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the successful students. He said the grit and dedication of these students are commendable as they prepared for the exam amid the pandemic. He, however, said one exam can never define who they are. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CBSE Class 12 result declared: Noida, Delhi, Bhopal, Chandigarh - list of best performing cities
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.