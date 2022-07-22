CBSE Class 10 Term 2 result: List of best performing districts released, Patna makes Top 5

CBSE Class 10 results 2022

The Central Bureau of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced CBSE Class 10 results. 94.40 percent of total CBSE students have passed the exam. Girls have left the boys behind yet again. They have outperformed the boys by 1.41 percent.

The pass percentage of girls is 95.21 percent. The pass percentage of boys is 93.80 percent. The pass percentage of transgender candidates is 90 percent.

Like in Class 12, Kerala's Trivandrum became the city with the highest pass percentage. Bengaluru is in the second spot followed by Chennai, Ajmer, and Patna.

Here's the list of the top-performing cities.

Trivandrum, 99.68%

Bengaluru, 99.22%

Chennai, 98.97%

Ajmer, 98.14%

Patna, 97.65%

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the successful students. He said the grit and dedication of these students are commendable as they prepared for the exam amid the pandemic. He, however, said one exam can never define who they are.