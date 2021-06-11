CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 results: BIG decision by CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 Result 2021 is likely to be released in a few days. Now, the CBSE has released additional frequently asked questions, which is an extension of previously released FAQs. The list has answers to questions on the CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 and its evaluation criteria.

CBSE Class 10 students can also visit the official website of the board i.e. cbse.gov.in for more details.

The categories for the additional FAQs released for CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 are mathematics standard and basic, languages, students in the particular range, the first batch of switch over category schools etc.

Following the announcement of cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1, the main concern which is bothering lakhs of CBSE Class 12 students across the country are is the procedure of evaluation of their results. The students are also concerned about the declaration of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 as the CBSE has not yet announced any specific date for the declaration of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results.

Meanwhile, in a big development, the CBSE has said that it will take some time to finalise the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 as the criteria have not been decided yet. In an exclusive interview with a leading portal, CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said that the COVID-19 situation has affected the education system in India as well as other parts of the world. “We hope that the situation will be normal soon and the students will be able to get rid of the current online classes,” said Tripathi.

Replying to a query related to the date of announcement of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results, Tripathi said, “The criteria have not been decided yet. This will take two weeks. Once the criteria are decided, data will be collected from all the schools under the CBSE board, then the assessment data will be uploaded. This will take a long time. It is not possible to give a definite date yet but let’s assume that the criteria will be circulated in two weeks.”