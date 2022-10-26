Will rain play spoilsport in the match between India-Netherlands? Check out weather update for upcoming match in Sydney

Sydney Cricket Ground

After Virat Kohli’s MCG magnum opus helped India snatch a win from the jaws of defeat against Pakistan in their opener. After a morale-boosting win over Pakistan, Rohit Sharma-led India will take on the Netherlands team at Sydney’s iconic SCG.

READ: SA vs BAN Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs Bangladesh Super 12 Match 22, T20 World Cup 2022

The match will be held at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) with weather conditions likely to be normal. However, there is a bit of worry with skies remaining overcast prior to days before the game.

There are chances of rain playing spoilsport again. It rained in the city of Sydney on Tuesday. The Australian MET department predicts the weather to be slightly clear during the IND vs NED match on October 27. 24 degrees Celsius is the forecast predicted during IND vs NED match on Thursday.

It would be interesting to see the changes the Indian team makes for the Netherlands game. There are whispers that Axar Patel may be replaced by Harshal Patel. Without a doubt, India would be overwhelming favourites in that game at the SCG, but they cannot take the Dutch lightly.

The pitch conditions will favor the batters and therefore runs can come in a flurry. Pace attacks can take a hit with spinners likely to play a crucial here. As the match progresses, the pitch is likely to open up thereby chasing will be the perfect option at this pitch.

India vs Netherlands probable XI

Netherlands probable playing XI

READ: IND vs NED Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Netherlands Super 12 Match 23, T20 World Cup 2022

Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeren.

India probable playing XI

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal.