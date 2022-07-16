WI vs BAN 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for West Indies vs Bangladesh in Guyana

West Indies will face Bangladesh in the third and final ODI on Saturday

Having wrapped the ODI series against West Indies, Bangladesh will be hoping to inflict a clean sweep against the hosts in the third ODI in Guyana on Saturday. During the second ODI, West Indies were bundled out for a paltry 108 runs, thanks to some clinical bowling from Mehidy Hasan and Nasum Ahmed.

Keemo Paul was the lone warrior for the hosts, although the Bangla Tigers chased down the required total in under 21 overs, after some spectacular batting from Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das. Having momentum on their side, the visitors will be looking to make it three wins from as many games.

West Indies meanwhile will try to gain some confidence with a consolation win, and Bangladesh could also look to test their bench strength with the series already wrapped up, so that could be an added advantage as well for the Caribean side.

Dream11 Prediction – West Indies vs Bangladesh – 3rd ODI in Guyana

WI vs BAN Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for West Indies vs Bangladesh

West Indies vs Bangladesh My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope (vc), Liton Das

Batters: Nicholas Pooran, Tamim Iqbal (c), Rovman Powell, Mosaddek Hossain

All-rounders: Mehidy Hasan, Keemo Paul

Bowlers: Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Gudakesh Motie

WI vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das/Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nasum Ahmed/Tajiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman/Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam/Ebadot Hossain

West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Details

The match begins at 07:00 PM IST and will take place at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on Saturday, July 16. The match can be live-streamed on the Fancode app.