Watch: Crowd goes berserk as Virat Kohli comes out to bat in 100th Test

Virat Kohli on Friday became the 12th player to play 100 Test matches for India, and on his special day, fans cheered the former Indian skipper with full voice. In the long and illustrious history of Test cricket, Virat wrote his name in the record books as he became only the 71st player overall to complete a century of caps in the format.

The 33-year-old was earlier in the day felicitated by his 'childhood idol' and team India head coach Rahul Dravid, while Kohli thanked Dravid and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and his family for their continued support.

Earlier, it was announced that Virat's landmark game would have been played behind closed doors, however, the decision was later modified and 50 per cent crowd was allowed at Mohali, and the fans were in joyful mood as they cheered for Kohli.

In the first session of the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka, fans got to see Virat come out and bat, and making the occasion all the more special, he was given a standing ovation from the fans.

The moment Virat came out to bat, the crowd went absolutely berserk as they voiced their support towards the former Indian skipper.

You can watch the video below:

Talking about the match, skipper Rohit Sharma, who led India for the first time in Tests won the toss and chose to bat first. In the first session, India lost two early wickets as both Rohit and Mayank Agarwal were dismissed under 80 runs.

The opening pair put up a 52-run stand before Lahiru Kumara broke the partnership by getting rid of the Indian skipper.

Team India were able to post a total of 109-2 in the first session, while at the time of writing after tea, the hosts were cruising for 273/5, courtesy of Rishabh Pant's fifty.