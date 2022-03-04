IND vs SL: With Anushka Sharma by his side, Virat Kohli felicitated by childhood hero Rahul Dravid on 100th Test

As former India skipper Virat Kohli is on the cusp of playing his 100th Test game for his country, the 'Run Machine' was felicitated with a specially made Test cap. He was given the prized possession by his childhood hero and now team coach Rahul Dravid.

Giving Kohli the cap in front of the entire Indian team, Rahul Dravid said, "It's well deserved, well earned, and hopefully it is just the start of many things to come. As we say in the dressing room, double it up."

Replying to that, the batter said, "It is a special moment for me. My wife is here and so is my brother. Everyone is very proud. It is indeed a team game and it couldn't have been possible without you. Thanks to the BCCI as well. In present-day cricket, with the amount we play with three formats and an IPL, the one takeaway the next generation can take from me is that I played 100 games in the purest format."

As for the clash, India won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. It is also the Sri Lankan side's 300th Test game.

Talking about the team combination, the Indian side is playing three seamers and two spinners. With no Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara in the squad, Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer take their spot.