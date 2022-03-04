'Why is she on field?’: Anushka Sharma trolled for joining Virat Kohli during cricketer's 100th Test felicitation

The BCCI honoured India's batting superstar Virat Kohli on Friday morning, before his 100th international Test match. Kohli is the 12th Indian player to reach a century of Tests, with Sachin Tendulkar holding the all-time record of 200 Tests played, the most in cricket history.

India batting veteran and current team head coach Rahul Dravid awarded Kohli, 33, with a special cap, which he described as ‘well earned.’

Anushka Sharma, Kohli's wife and a Bollywood actress was also present for the brief ceremony. However, Anushka's presence split admirers on Twitter, with some doubting the rationale behind it and others defending her.

Giving Kohli the cap in front of the entire Indian team, Rahul Dravid said, "It's well deserved, well earned, and hopefully it is just the start of many things to come. As we say in the dressing room, double it up."

In response, Kohli said, "It is a special moment for me. My wife is here and so is my brother. Everyone is very proud. It is indeed a team game and it couldn't have been possible without you. Thanks to the BCCI as well. In present-day cricket, with the amount we play with three formats and an IPL, the one takeaway the next generation can take from me is that I played 100 games in the purest format."