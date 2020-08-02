Top sports news: Ashish Nehra on MS Dhoni's retirement plan, Ibrahimovic breaks 60-year-old Serie A record & more

Headlines

Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao's directorial comeback receives standing ovation at Toronto International Film Festival

After Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan announces Sitaare Zameen Par, actors says this film will make you laugh: Watch

DNA TV Show: Israel-Palestine war continues, Hamas prepare vehicles disguised as Israeli police cars for assault

PAK vs SL: Mohammad Rizwan becomes 2nd Pakistan wicket-keeper to hit hundred in ODI World Cup history

Wordle 844 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 11

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao's directorial comeback receives standing ovation at Toronto International Film Festival

After Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan announces Sitaare Zameen Par, actors says this film will make you laugh: Watch

DNA TV Show: Israel-Palestine war continues, Hamas prepare vehicles disguised as Israeli police cars for assault

Benefits of rock sugar (mishri)

7 famous Durga Puja pandals of Delhi

8 Benefits of ice bath

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao's directorial comeback receives standing ovation at Toronto International Film Festival

After Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan announces Sitaare Zameen Par, actors says this film will make you laugh: Watch

Naagin actress Madhura Naik says Hamas killed cousin, brother-in-law in front of their kids in Israel: 'How inhumane...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Top sports news: Ashish Nehra on MS Dhoni's retirement plan, Ibrahimovic breaks 60-year-old Serie A record & more

Here are the top stories of August 2, 2020.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2020, 07:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In Sunday's top Sports News (August 2, 2020), countries around the globe continue to be under lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Among all sporting events, football has rebegun and other sports are planning to resume. As for the 2020 Olympics, it has been postponed to next year.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic breaks 60-year-old Serie A record during AC Milan's 3-0 win over Cagliari

Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the holder of numerous new records and the AC Milan striker now has a new one to his name after he scored in his side's 3-0 win over Cagliari on Saturday (local time).

In the match, the 38-year-old had missed a penalty but afterwards managed to find the back of the net in the 55th minute of the match.

2. 'Think MS Dhoni has played his last game for India': Ashish Nehra on wicketkeeper's future with Men in Blue

When one talks about the current Indian cricket team, the one name that pops in the minds of fans is that of MS Dhoni. The former India captain's future with the Men in Blue has been a big talking point among all for quite some time. 

Dhoni, who last played a competitive game in July last year, hasn't said anything about his future, which has lead to speculations and debates about his retirement. 

3. 'So during the WBBL...cool': Australia cricketer Alyssa Healy on BCCI hosting Women's IPL during Big Bash League

Australia women's cricketer Alyssa Healy reacted sharply after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said it is planning to conduct the Women's Indian Premier League (IPL) or the Women's T20 Challenge this year during the same time as that of the Men's IPL.

The IPL Governing Council meeting is taking place as of now to finalise the schedule and other key arrangements for the men's IPL, which is now to be held in the UAE. 

4. Ronaldo buys $11 million Bugatti Centodieci to celebrate Juventus' Serie A title win

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo treated himself to a brand new Bugatti after guiding Juventus to yet another Serie A title.

The legendary forward scored 31 goals in 33 league games for the Old Lady, setting up his teammates 6 times too.

5. ENG vs PAK: Pacer Haaris Rauf tests COVID-19 negative in England, to join squad in Manchester

Pakistan pacer Haaris Rauf has tested negative for coronavirus in England, and as a result, he would now be joining the team squad in Manchester.

The Pakistan Cricket Board`s official handle tweeted about the development on Sunday.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Thank You For Coming box office collection day 3: Bhumi Pednekar film holds well, earns Rs 4.22 crore in opening weekend

PAK vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Hyderabad

Meet chairman with Rs 1,20,700 crore wealth, Table Tennis champion, who featured in Hurun India Rich List 2023

Rajakhera siblings Malvika Mudgal and Dushyant Ashok Sharma are leading the way for transforming rural Rajasthan

This IIM graduate quit Rs 28,00,000 salary job for UPSC, bagged AIR 171 in first attempt without coaching; know how

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE