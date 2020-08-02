Top sports news: Ashish Nehra on MS Dhoni's retirement plan, Ibrahimovic breaks 60-year-old Serie A record & more

Here are the top stories of August 2, 2020.

In Sunday's top Sports News (August 2, 2020), countries around the globe continue to be under lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Among all sporting events, football has rebegun and other sports are planning to resume. As for the 2020 Olympics, it has been postponed to next year.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic breaks 60-year-old Serie A record during AC Milan's 3-0 win over Cagliari

Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the holder of numerous new records and the AC Milan striker now has a new one to his name after he scored in his side's 3-0 win over Cagliari on Saturday (local time).

In the match, the 38-year-old had missed a penalty but afterwards managed to find the back of the net in the 55th minute of the match.

2. 'Think MS Dhoni has played his last game for India': Ashish Nehra on wicketkeeper's future with Men in Blue

When one talks about the current Indian cricket team, the one name that pops in the minds of fans is that of MS Dhoni. The former India captain's future with the Men in Blue has been a big talking point among all for quite some time.

Dhoni, who last played a competitive game in July last year, hasn't said anything about his future, which has lead to speculations and debates about his retirement.

3. 'So during the WBBL...cool': Australia cricketer Alyssa Healy on BCCI hosting Women's IPL during Big Bash League

Australia women's cricketer Alyssa Healy reacted sharply after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said it is planning to conduct the Women's Indian Premier League (IPL) or the Women's T20 Challenge this year during the same time as that of the Men's IPL.

The IPL Governing Council meeting is taking place as of now to finalise the schedule and other key arrangements for the men's IPL, which is now to be held in the UAE.

4. Ronaldo buys $11 million Bugatti Centodieci to celebrate Juventus' Serie A title win

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo treated himself to a brand new Bugatti after guiding Juventus to yet another Serie A title.

The legendary forward scored 31 goals in 33 league games for the Old Lady, setting up his teammates 6 times too.

5. ENG vs PAK: Pacer Haaris Rauf tests COVID-19 negative in England, to join squad in Manchester

Pakistan pacer Haaris Rauf has tested negative for coronavirus in England, and as a result, he would now be joining the team squad in Manchester.

The Pakistan Cricket Board`s official handle tweeted about the development on Sunday.