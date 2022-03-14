'Hum iss ladke ko..': Suryakumar Yadav uses meme from MS Dhoni's biopic to laud Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant was back to his brilliant best on Sunday as he scored the fastest Test fifty in Test cricket by an Indian batter. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav lauded his teammate on Twitter, using a meme reference that has a connection to MS Dhoni's biopic.

Pant surpassed former World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev's record with his swashbuckling knock against Sri Lanka on Day 2 of the ongoing series in Bengaluru.

After seeing Pant's flamboyant fifty, his teammate Suryakumar Yadav couldn't help but lavish praise on the youngster. What caught the eye of netizens on Twitter, is that Yadav used a meme reference from MS Dhoni's biopic to laud his teammate.

"Hum iss ladke ko jaante hain (I know this boy) #RishabhPant #INDvsSL," wrote Suryakumar on the micro-blogging website.

Hum iss ladke ko jaante hain #RishabhPant #INDvsSL — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 13, 2022

As soon as he tweeted this, cricket fans started to post a hilarious meme that belongs from MS Dhoni's biopic, where a commentator says 'Hum iss ladke ko jaante hain (I know this boy)' when Dhoni, a relatively unknown commodity at the time came out to bat, as shown in the film.

For the unversed, Suryakumar himself had been in a rich vein of form in the recent series against West Indies, although he sustained an injury that forced him to miss the T20I matches against Sri Lanka.

Up next, fans will get to witness the 31-year-old playing for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), while Pant after finishing the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka will join up with Delhi Capitals (DC).

Talking about the ongoing Test, India had scored 252 in their first innings after skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first. Sri Lanka in reply could only muster up a total of 109 before folding.

The Men in Blue later struck 303/9 before declaring in their second innings, and their neighbours were able to reach a score of 28/1 by stumps on Day 2.