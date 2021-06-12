Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar's latest Instagram post is going VIRAL, here's why

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is quite active on social media and boasts more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram. On Friday night, Sara took to her Instagram account and posted the most adorable reel of her many moods.

Sara wore an oversized cream-coloured sweatshirt and paired her outfit with a pair of geeky glasses. The naturally beautiful Sara wore minimal make-up on her face, making her fans go gaga over her. In the caption, Sara put a lot of emojis.

In other news, Sara is often linked to rising Team India and Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Shubman Gill and fans just can't enough of them.

Recently, during an Instagram question-answer session, Shubhman had opened up about his alleged relationship with Sara. One of Gill's followers asked the opening batsman whether he is single. Taking everyone by surprise, Gill answered that he is very much single and has no plans of getting into a romantic relationship in near future.

Gill had said, "Oh yes! I am. I have no plans of cloning myself in the near future, either."

For the unversed, Shubhman first sparked the relationship rumours when he had posted a photo of himself using the same caption as Sara Tendulkar. Since then there have been various rumours about Shubman and Sara dating each other.

As of now, Gill is part of the touring Indian side and has left for the UK on June 2 for the World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England.