Shubman Gill dating Sara Tendulkar? Here's what the India batsman said

Team India and Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Shubman Gill has opened up about his alleged relationship with Sara Tendulkar, daughter of the legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar in a candid chat on his Instagram during the Q/A with fans.

One of Gill's followers asked the opening batsman whether he is single. To everyone's surprise, Gill answered that he is very much single and has no plans of getting into a romantic relationship in near future.

“Oh yes! I am. I have no plans of cloning myself in the near future, either,” Gill answered.

The batsman sparked the relationship rumours when he had posted a photograph of himself with the identical caption as Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Since then there have been various rumours about the duo over the past few months, about Shubman and Sara dating each other.

As both of them have been spotted communicating with each other through their social media posts on various other instances in the past. Whether, it is liking each other's posts, commenting on their pictures and writing the same captions.

Gill is part of the touring Indian side, who will be leaving for the UK on June 2 for the World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England.