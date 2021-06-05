Viral: Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar spotted in new look, fans ask about Shubman Gill

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is quite active on social media and has more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram. Recently, Sara was spotted outside a clinic in Mumbai and pictures of her outing have been going viral on social media. Her photos are garnering a lot of attention on social media.

Sara is seen wearing a knee-length snake print dress with a bow on her waist and has accessorised her look with a sleek pendant, flat black-strapped sandals and a black tote bag. Sara is also sporting flower-shaped studs on her ears and a bracelet.

Sara is often linked to rising Team India Batsman Shubman Gill and fans just can't enough of them. Commenting on these photos of Sara, fans asked "Shubman Kahan ho tum?" (Where are you, Shubman?).

However, recently Gill, in an Instagram question-answer session, had said that he is not dating anyone and is single at the moment.