Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Pakistan's Hasan Ali smashes 55 runs in just 33 balls, including 3 massive sixes, watch video

Hasan Ali, who was in the news recently after his verbal altercation with fans smoked three massive sixes in his 55-run knock in the Pakistan Cup.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 12:47 PM IST

Pakistan's Hasan Ali smashes 55 runs in just 33 balls, including 3 massive sixes, watch video
Hasan Ali smacks 55 runs in 33 balls, including 3 sixes in Pakistan Cup

Hasan Ali, who was in the news recently after his video went viral wherein the Pakistani all-rounder was seen clashing with fans has hogged the limelight again. This time around, Hasan did the unthinkable as he smoked three sixes in his 55-run inning in a Pakistan Cup match. 

Plying his trade for Southern Punjab, Ali helped his team win the game against Sindh in the ongoing Pakistan Cup 2022-23, while he smashed 55 runs in just 33 balls after coming out to bat at number 8. 

In his brutal knock, the Pakistani all-rounder smashed five boundaries and three sixes as Southern Punjab chased down the required 277-run target with seven balls remaining. 

READ| Pakistan's Hasan Ali loses cool at fans, almost gets into fistfight during local game, video goes viral

A highlight reel of Hasan Ali's knock was shared by Pakistan Cricket on their YouTube channel wherein the 28-year-old can be seen showing off his skills with the bat. 

Talking about the match, Sindh batted first and scored 276 runs before getting bowled out in 48.3 overs. 

Saim Ayub opened the innings and went on to score a ton, while Saifullah Bangash also added 54 runs to the cause. 

In reply, Southern Punjab were reeling at 16/4 but Usman Salahuddin smashed 89 runs to help his side stage a comeback. He was also helped by Arafat Minhas's 81-run inning, while Hasan Ali's brief cameo helped them get over the line. The all-rounder had earlier picked up a solitary wicket as well, giving away 57 runs in 9.3 overs. 

READ| Meet Samiya Arzoo, the Indian wife of Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali, who is also Virat Kohli's fan

Nearly a week ago, a video went crazy viral on social media wherein Ali could be seen clashing with fans in a local match after he was mocked for missing a catch in Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal against Australia. The video showed Hasan Ali nearly getting into a fistfight before he was stopped by some people. 

He last played for his country in the Asia Cup 2022 and was subsequently dropped from the squad for the T20 World Cup 2022. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kylie Jenner shows off her curves in sexy bikini, photos go viral
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor THESE top B-town celebs moms whose maternity style is on point
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: TWS earbuds from OnePlus, Oppo, Boat and others under Rs 2,500
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul sets internet on fire with her sensational hot reels
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 541 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.