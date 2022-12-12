Pakistan's Hasan Ali smashes 55 runs in just 33 balls, including 3 massive sixes, watch video

Hasan Ali smacks 55 runs in 33 balls, including 3 sixes in Pakistan Cup

Hasan Ali, who was in the news recently after his video went viral wherein the Pakistani all-rounder was seen clashing with fans has hogged the limelight again. This time around, Hasan did the unthinkable as he smoked three sixes in his 55-run inning in a Pakistan Cup match.

Plying his trade for Southern Punjab, Ali helped his team win the game against Sindh in the ongoing Pakistan Cup 2022-23, while he smashed 55 runs in just 33 balls after coming out to bat at number 8.

In his brutal knock, the Pakistani all-rounder smashed five boundaries and three sixes as Southern Punjab chased down the required 277-run target with seven balls remaining.

A highlight reel of Hasan Ali's knock was shared by Pakistan Cricket on their YouTube channel wherein the 28-year-old can be seen showing off his skills with the bat.

Talking about the match, Sindh batted first and scored 276 runs before getting bowled out in 48.3 overs.

Saim Ayub opened the innings and went on to score a ton, while Saifullah Bangash also added 54 runs to the cause.

In reply, Southern Punjab were reeling at 16/4 but Usman Salahuddin smashed 89 runs to help his side stage a comeback. He was also helped by Arafat Minhas's 81-run inning, while Hasan Ali's brief cameo helped them get over the line. The all-rounder had earlier picked up a solitary wicket as well, giving away 57 runs in 9.3 overs.

Nearly a week ago, a video went crazy viral on social media wherein Ali could be seen clashing with fans in a local match after he was mocked for missing a catch in Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal against Australia. The video showed Hasan Ali nearly getting into a fistfight before he was stopped by some people.

He last played for his country in the Asia Cup 2022 and was subsequently dropped from the squad for the T20 World Cup 2022.