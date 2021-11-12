Meet Samiya Arzoo, the Indian wife of Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali, who is also Virat Kohli's fan

Samiya Arzoo is a flight engineer with Emirates Airlines and her family is settled in Faridabad.

Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali is being brutally trolled for dropping Matthew Wade's catch in the 19th over against Australia in the semi-finals of the World Cup T20 match on Thursday (November 11). All through the match, Pakistan were looking to continue their winning streak in the tournament, but a dropped catch by Hasan Ali cost them the Finals berth and how!

An interesting fact about Hasan Ali is that he is married to Indian girl Samiya Arzoo, who is, by the way, a huge fan of Indian Team Skipper Virat Kohli.

Let's know more about Samiya Arzoo: