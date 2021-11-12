Meet Samiya Arzoo, the Indian wife of Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali, who is also Virat Kohli's fan

Samiya Arzoo is a flight engineer with Emirates Airlines and her family is settled in Faridabad.
Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali is being brutally trolled for dropping Matthew Wade's catch in the 19th over against Australia in the semi-finals of the World Cup T20 match on Thursday (November 11). All through the match, Pakistan were looking to continue their winning streak in the tournament, but a dropped catch by Hasan Ali cost them the Finals berth and how!
An interesting fact about Hasan Ali is that he is married to Indian girl Samiya Arzoo, who is, by the way, a huge fan of Indian Team Skipper Virat Kohli.
Let's know more about Samiya Arzoo:
1. Who is Samiya Arzoo?
Samiya Arzoo is the wife of Pakistan medium-pacer Hasan Ali. Interestingly, she is an Indian national and hails from Haryana.
2. Shamia Arzoo-Hasan Ali marriage
Hasan Ali and Samiya Arzoo tied the knot in Dubai in 2019. Samiya is a flight engineer with Emirates Airlines and her family is settled in Faridabad, where she completed her education from.
3. Samiya-Ali love story
Samiya and Ali met in Dubai a couple of years ago and they started dating each other. The couple dated each other for around two years before getting married.
4. Samiya Arzoo: Virat Kohli fan
Samiya revealed during an interactive session on Instagram that Kohli is her favourite batsman and she is a big fan of Virat.
5. Trolled
After Hasan Ali dropped Matthew Wade's catch, his wife Samiya Arzoo was brutally trolled. Along with her, Pakistani player Shoaib Malik's wife Sania Mirza was also trolled.