Mukesh Kumar celebrates Team India call-up in epic 'dekh raha hai binod' manner, watch viral video

Mukesh Kumar celebrates Team India call-up

As BCCI announced the squad for India's ODI leg against South Africa, young Mukesh Kumar received his maiden call-up and the circumstances in which he got to know about the same, were utterly hilarious. Mukesh was on his team bus, with the Rest of India squad as they were going back to the hotel when the youngster was added to India's WhatsApp group.

The Bengal pacer's teammates made sure he would remember the moment for his life as they all joined in celebrating the achievement.

In a video that is going crazy viral, Sunrisers Hyderabad star Sarfaraz Khan can be heard using the viral 'dekh raha hai binod' meme to congratulate his teammate. Mukesh's fellow players then start chanting 'hip hip hurray' as they rejoiced in ecstasy.

Watch video:

October 2, 2022

The young pacer has made waves in the domestic circuit, with 113 wickets in 31 first-class games. He also has registered 17 dismissals in 18 List A cricket games.

The ODI series between India and South Africa will kick start on Thursday, with the first match in Lucknow, followed by the second ODI in Ranchi, on Sunday. The final ODI of the series will be held in New Delhi, on Tuesday.

India's squad for South Africa ODIs:

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar