Monopolisation by IPL franchises can be a worrying signal for the global T20 Leagues, says Adam Gilchrist

Adam Gilchrist

Former Australia captain Adam Gilchrist on Wednesday voiced concerns over the Indian Premier League`s (IPL) expanding global footprint, saying the cash-rich league's efforts to monopolize T20 franchise cricket are becoming "a little bit dangerous."

READ: David Warner may ditch BBL to play for IPL sponsored UAE T20 tournament: Reports

Gilchrist's comments came in the wake of reports in Australian media saying batter David Warner will skip Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) this season to participate in a new league in the United Arab Emirates, backed by IPL money.

Warner plays for IPL side Delhi Capitals, owned by India`s GMR Group, which owns a team in the Emirati league. The new tournament`s schedule is set to clash with the BBL's, which run from December to early-February 2023.

IPL team owners have also bought all six franchises of South Africa's new domestic T20 league, while three IPL franchise owners of Kolkata, Rajasthan and Punjab own teams in the Caribbean Premier League.

"I think it would almost be commercial suicide for (Cricket Australia) to allow a player like him (Warner) to go head-to-head up against their own competition," Gilchrist told Australia's SEN Radio.

"They can't force David Warner to play in the BBL But to let him then go off or another player, let's not single out Warner because there will be other players on the radar it's all part of this global dominance that these IPL franchises are starting to create.

READ: IND vs WI: Star wicketkeeper-batsman ruled out of West Indies T20I series - Reports

Gilchrist said that veteran Warner`s commitment to Australian cricket could not be questioned, but added that younger players could follow in his footsteps.

"If he rides off into the sunset and says, 'Sorry Australian cricket, I'm going to become a gun for hire for my Indian franchise team in various tournaments, you can't question him on that," Gilchrist said.