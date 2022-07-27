Search icon
David Warner may ditch BBL to play for IPL sponsored UAE T20 tournament : Reports

Australian opener David Warner has sought clearance from Cricket Australia to participate in the UAE's latest T20 league and opt out of the 12th BBL.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 04:34 PM IST

David Warner may ditch BBL to play for IPL sponsored UAE T20 tournament : Reports
David Warner

In what may sound a piece of shocking news for Australian cricket fans across the globe, David Warner might forego playing in the remodeled Big Bash League, which begins in December 2022, in order to participate in UAE’s inaugural T20 League next year.

The International League T20 (ILT20) will hold its maiden season from January 6 to February 12 in 2023, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) announced in June. A 34-match itinerary for the six-team franchise league will be held at stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah.

According to News Corp, Warner is currently in negotiations to link up with the T20 competition in which all six teams will be backed by the owners of various IPL franchises. As per reports, each of the six teams can employ four players from their parent IPL teams as well.

“Each franchise will be allowed to sign four players of their choice outside of the draft or auction which we will decide later. It could be any player who has a NOC from his home board," Mubashir Usmani, the secretary-general of the Emirates Cricket Board, was quoted as saying.

The report further added that CA might even consider making BBL appearances mandatory for its contracted stars in the future to avoid being in such a situation again.

