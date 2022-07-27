IND vs WI: Star wicketkeeper-batsman ruled out of West Indies T20I series - Reports

Ahead of India vs West Indies T20I series, the Men in Blue have suffered a blow

Ahead of the third ODI between India and West Indies, the Men in Blue have been jolted with a body blow as KL Rahul could be ruled out of the upcoming five-match T20I series.

Rahul, who is currently recuperating having been infected with Covid, was likely to join the rest of his teammates in West Indies later after they all landed in Trinidad and Tobago earlier this week.

Many senior players such as Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant among others were rested for the ODI series, but they will all return for the T20I leg, which is slated to begin on July 29th. While the rest of the group have already begun preparations for the T20Is, Team India vice-captain Rahul was expected to join them later, after recovering from Covid.

However, as per a report by ESPNcricinfo, Rahul has been advised to take one more week's rest by the medical staff of the BCCI, after completing his isolation period on Wednesday, July 27th.

The 29-year-old Karnataka batsman was expected to join his teammates in West Indies, but after the advice from BCCI professionals, he may not take part in the T20I leg. Rahul has been recuperating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Earlier in June, he underwent surgery for his sports hernia injury, and since then he has been building his fitness. While Rahul was included in the BCCI's squad for the five-match T20I series against the Wes Indies, he got infected by Covid last week, and it seems the right-handed batsman will have to wait to make his much-awaited comeback.

Rahul would have been a doubt for the West Indies T20Is, as he would have to return two negative tests, after which he would have been allowed to join up with his teammates in the Caribbean.

He will now be aiming to return to full fitness before the Zimbabwe tour. The Men in Blue will play three ODIs in Harare on August 18, 20 and 22.