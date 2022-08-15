Search icon
IRE vs AFG 4th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th T20I match in Belfast

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 12:12 PM IST

Afghanistan vs Ireland

Ireland (IRE) will be hosting Afghanistan (AFG) in the 4th T20I match at Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Monday. Afghanistan won the last match by 22 runs to remain alive in this five-match series. 

It will be an exciting clash to watch as a series win will be a huge confidence booster for any of them ahead of the T20 World Cup which is just a couple of months away. The Andrew Balbirnie-led side endured defeats in the previous home series against India, New Zealand and South Africa respectively while Afghanistan had demolished Zimbabwe in their last series.

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (vc), Lorcan Tucker (c)

Batters: Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Naveen-ul-Haq

AFG vs IRE 4th T20I Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Fionn Hand, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (vc), Lorcan Tucker (c), Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Naveen-ul-Haq

The match begins at 8:00 PM IST and will take place at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast on Monday, August 15. 

DNA Originals
More
