IRE vs AFG 4th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th T20I match in Belfast

Ireland (IRE) will be hosting Afghanistan (AFG) in the 4th T20I match at Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Monday. Afghanistan won the last match by 22 runs to remain alive in this five-match series.
It will be an exciting clash to watch as a series win will be a huge confidence booster for any of them ahead of the T20 World Cup which is just a couple of months away. The Andrew Balbirnie-led side endured defeats in the previous home series against India, New Zealand and South Africa respectively while Afghanistan had demolished Zimbabwe in their last series.
Dream11 Prediction – Afghanistan vs Ireland- 4th T20I
AFG vs IRE Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Afghanistan vs Ireland 4th T20I
Afghanistan vs Ireland My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (vc), Lorcan Tucker (c)
Batters: Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Ibrahim Zadran
All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Naveen-ul-Haq
AFG vs IRE 4th T20I Probable Playing XIs
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Fionn Hand, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (vc), Lorcan Tucker (c), Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Naveen-ul-Haq
Afghanistan vs Ireland 4th T20I match Details
The match begins at 8:00 PM IST and will take place at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast on Monday, August 15.