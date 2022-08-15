Team Indian kicks off preparations for the 3-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, check pics

Team India

KL Rahul & Co have begun training in Harare ahead of the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday shared multiple snapshots of the Men in Blue practicing a day after landing in Harare.

Several players also posed for the camera as they enjoyed their time out during the session. The series will mark the comeback of Deepak Chahar, who has returned to the national squad for the first time since February. The bowling all-rounder has been away from action since then due to an injury.

KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav were among notable absentees after the duo arrived in Harare on Sunday. While Kuldeep Yadav made a comeback in the series against the West Indies, Rahul aims to use their tour to prepare for the Asia Cup later this month. The Indian captain for the series has not played a competitive match since the IPL and will be keen to prove his fitness.

India will play three ODIs between August 18 and 22 against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club.

The head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) VVS Laxman will assume the role of head coach in the ODI series. Rahul Dravid has been given a break ahead of the Asia Cup in the UAE.

India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and batting coach Vikram Rathour have also been rested. Sairaj Bahutule and Hrishikesh Kanitkar will be filling in for them.

In another update, Washington Sundar is doubtful for the series as he suffered a shoulder issue while fielding for Lancashire in the Royal London One-Day Cup. There is no official word regarding his availability yet.