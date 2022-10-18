IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja and CSK to part ways? Here's the latest update in saga ahead of mini-auction

Ravindra Jadeja's future with CSK unclear ahead of IPL 2023

The marriage of Ravindra Jadeja and Chennai Super Kings could be heading towards its end as the franchise prepare for one final push to retain the star all-rounder ahead of the upcoming IPL 2023 mini-auction.

According to the latest reports, the four-time IPL champs will make one final effort to keep hold of their former skipper.

Relations between both parties have been hardly ideal in the lead-up to the mini-auction leading to plenty of speculation regarding Jadeja's future with CSK.

Ever since the franchise allowed him to step down as captain mid-way through the season, things have turned frosty.

All the IPL teams have been asked to submit their retention list by November 15, thus CSK have to get an answer from Jadeja in the next week.

While the franchise are willing to keep hold of Jadeja, the player is still reported to be upset. According to the latest reports, Jadeja hasn't responded to calls and messages from the franchise, which makes it a very difficult situation for CSK.

"Everyone knows that the relationship between Jadeja and CSK is not on great terms. Jadeja hasn’t responded to CSK’s messages or calls since the last few months," an official close to the developments told InsideSport.

He further added, "But they are in a legally bounded contract. CSK will attempt one last time to touch base with Jadeja. If he doesn’t respond, the team will have to release the player keeping BCCI in loop."

This means that should this current pattern continue, then CSK will have no choice but to part ways with Jadeja. Currently, the all-rounder is recuperating from an injury which he picked up during Asia Cup 2022.