IND-W vs ENG-W: Harmanpreet Kaur compared to Virat Kohli, fans feel she yelled 'Ben Stokes'

Fans on Twitter compared Indian Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur to Virat Kohli after some fans claimed she yelled 'Ben Stokes' following a boundary.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 06:17 PM IST

Harmanpreet Kaur-Virat Kohli

Indian Women's cricket team faced a stern challenge from England Women's cricket team in the semifinal of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday. With stakes so high, Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian captain was seen venting out her anger as she smashed a boundary during the Indian innings. 

Fans on Twitter felt that they saw Kaur yelling 'Ben Stokes' in anger, just like former Indian captain Virat Kohli did infamously, many years ago. Thus, fans compared Harmanpreet to Kohli. 

It's absolutely natural for athletes to abuse during the game, particularly at the international level as seen before on multiple occasions, and Kaur didn't hold back either. 

Meanwhile, netizens flooded Twitter with hilarious reactions after the Indian Women's skipper was seen in anger. 

Check out some of the best reactions here:

Meanwhile, talking about the India-England semifinal, Smriti Mandhana's half-century, followed by an unbeaten 44-run knock from Jemimah Rodrigues helped the Indian eves put up a total of 164/5 on the board. 

Needing 165 to reach the final of Commonwealth Games 2022, the hosts had scored 104/3 after 13 overs. 

Deepti Sharma provided her side with the all-important first breakthrough, while Alice Capsey was run out by Taniya Bhatia. 

