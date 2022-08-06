IND-W vs ENG-W: Harmanpreet Kaur compared to Virat Kohli, fans feel she yelled 'Ben Stokes'

Harmanpreet Kaur-Virat Kohli

Indian Women's cricket team faced a stern challenge from England Women's cricket team in the semifinal of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday. With stakes so high, Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian captain was seen venting out her anger as she smashed a boundary during the Indian innings.

Fans on Twitter felt that they saw Kaur yelling 'Ben Stokes' in anger, just like former Indian captain Virat Kohli did infamously, many years ago. Thus, fans compared Harmanpreet to Kohli.

It's absolutely natural for athletes to abuse during the game, particularly at the international level as seen before on multiple occasions, and Kaur didn't hold back either.

Meanwhile, netizens flooded Twitter with hilarious reactions after the Indian Women's skipper was seen in anger.

Check out some of the best reactions here:

Harmanpreet Kaur just hit a boundary and screamed Bhenchod.



True Punjabi Blood. — Singh_LFC (@thedoublepiv0ts) August 6, 2022

What just Harmanpreet kaur said after her first boundary #indvseng August 6, 2022

Harmanpreet Kaur saying behnchd

after hitting first four comes from Virat Kholi's school of batting. — Rested Joker (Perry's version) (@Jokeresque_) August 6, 2022

Harmanpreet Kaur just used the word Ben stokes from her mouth after hitting a four. What a unusual moment — No one (@jethababitadaya) August 6, 2022

Harmanpreet kaur is the second person who likes ‘Ben stokes’ more after virat kohli @ImHarmanpreet @imVkohli — swapnil chauhan (@swapnilsunny06) August 6, 2022

Meanwhile, talking about the India-England semifinal, Smriti Mandhana's half-century, followed by an unbeaten 44-run knock from Jemimah Rodrigues helped the Indian eves put up a total of 164/5 on the board.

Needing 165 to reach the final of Commonwealth Games 2022, the hosts had scored 104/3 after 13 overs.

Deepti Sharma provided her side with the all-important first breakthrough, while Alice Capsey was run out by Taniya Bhatia.