'Rohit is not my captain': Young fan demands Virat Kohli to become Test skipper again, pic goes viral - SEE

There was a huge titular shift in Indian cricket in recent months as Rohit Sharma replaced Virat Kohli to become India's new all-format captain. Meanwhile, during the ongoing Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, two young fans demanded Virat Kohli to become Team India's captain once again.

From the looks of it, the two kids appear to be die-hard fans of Kohli as they held a placard that read, "ROHIT IS #NOT MY CAPTAIN RE-INSTATE KOHLI #GOAT."

The kids' father tweeted the image and it went viral on time. Netizens on Twitter meanwhile were divided given the sensitivity of the situation. Many fans criticized the cricket enthusiast's tweet, given how well India have played ever since Rohit took over as skipper.



The 34-year-old is yet to lose a single game, since taking over as permanent skipper from Kohli. Seeing the netizens' criticism, the youngsters' father then come up with an explanation, he added that their demands were only limited to Test cricket.

He further called Rohit Sharma the 'GOAT', while going on to add that the 'Hitman' would be crucial for India's credentials at the ICC T20I World Cup later this year in Australia and the ICC ODI World Cup next year at home.

Guys relax , that was for tests only.. make pant or kl as captain but not a player who gets injured just before sena overseas series ... rohit is no doubt goat in white ball cricket and hoping he wins us world cup both this year and in 23 — Karthik K B Rao (@raokarthikkb) March 14, 2022

Interestingly, the fan also added in his tweet, that Rishabh Pant or KL Rahul could only be made captains, which the BCCI have already hinted towards, in the past.

After seeing the criticism, the fan further made amends by posting a pic of two fans of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma seated together in the stands.

Peace pic.twitter.com/FCIJZEFlmy — Karthik K B Rao (@raokarthikkb) March 14, 2022

Later, the user deleted his original tweet.