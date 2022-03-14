Search icon
'Craze of Virat Kohli': Fans breach security, enter field to take selfie with cricketer - WATCH video

Three Indian fans breached the security in order to take selfie with Virat Kohli, and one of them was successful in his attempt.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 14, 2022, 10:14 AM IST

In a minor security breach, three fans entered the playing area towards the end of the second day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka and one of them managed to click a selfie with Virat Kohli before being whisked away by the security personnel.

The incident happened in the sixth over of the Sri Lankan second innings when Kusal Mendis was taking treatment after being hit by a Mohammed Shami delivery.

Sensing an opportunity to see their star player from close, three fans managed to breach the fenced area and ran towards the players.

One of them managed to get close to Kohli, who was standing in the slip area. The fan took his mobile out and asked the senior batter for a selfie and Kohli, much to his delight, obliged.

The security personnel rushed towards the players and, after a bit of jostle, managed to get control of the fans.

One spectator had also managed to enter the playing area during the first Test in Mohali.

Talking about the match, India had scored 252 in their first innings after skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first. Sri Lanka in reply could only muster up a total of 109 before folding. 

The Men in Blue later struck 303/9 before declaring in their second innings, and their neighbours were able to reach a score of 28/1 by stumps on Day 2. 

With inputs from PTI

