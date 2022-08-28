IND vs PAK: Why was Ravindra Jadeja promoted up the order in the crucial match? Know the reason

Ravindra Jadeja

In the all-important clash between the arch-rivals India-Pakistan, the Pakistani team gave a target of 148 runs courtesy of brilliant bowling spells by Bhivneshwar Kumar, who took 4 wickets and Hardik Pandya who took 3 wickets.

Coming to the Indian chase, the duo of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul opened the innings but KL Rahul lost his wicket in the first over without scoring and runs. Virat Kohli came to bat in the first down and he look at his fine form from the word go. The former Indian skipper along with present Indian skipper Rohit Sharma tried to stitch a good partnership as the duo added 49 runs for the second wicket.

Pakistani spinner Mohammad Nawaz came into the spell and got the wicket of the Indian skipper in his first over. As soon as Rohit Sharma lost his wicket, Fans were eager to watch Mr. 360 degree of Indian cricket, Suryakumar Yadav coming into bat but they were in for a big surprise as Ravindra Jadeja came into bat at the 2nd down from the Indian team in this match.

Now, many would be expecting what can be a possible reason behind the promotion of Ravindra Jadeja but it is expected that the reason behind his promotion to number 4 can be his batting style.

If you closely look at India's playing XI, you will see that the team India has fielded today in the match has only one left-handed batsman and that is Ravindra Jadeja.

So it is learned that this can be a possible reason behind Ravindra Jadeja's batting promotion in this match.