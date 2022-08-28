Search icon
'20 over bhi nahi khel paaye': Pakistan brutally trolled after being bundled for 147 against India

Indian fans brutally trolled Pakistan after Babar Azam's side were bundled for 147 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the star as he picked up 4 wickets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 10:02 PM IST

Indian fans brutally troll Pakistan

Team India fans were ecstatic as they dismissed Pakistan for under 147 runs and the Men in Green were all out with 19.5 overs bowled. Since Babar Azam's side couldn't even complete 20 overs, they got brutally trolled by Indian fans on Twitter. 

Last year, Pakistan had bowled out India, at the T20I World Cup, however, Rohit Sharma's side got their revenge as they bundled out Pakistan for 147 runs. 

Mohammad Rizwan was the pick of the Pakistani batsmen with his score of 43 runs, however, apart from him, none of the batsmen could impress. Bhuvneshwar Kumar dominated with his four-wicket spell, and Hardik Pandya also contributed 3 wickets. 

READ| '24 Carat Gold': Netizens react to Hardik Pandya's game changing spell versus Pakistan

Meanwhile, Indian fans were in a celebratory mood after Pakistan's innings. 

Check how fans reacted:

More to follow... 

