IND vs PAK weather: Babar Azam's epic response as reporter asks if players are singing 'rain rain go away'

Babar Azam gives million dollar reply to reporter's question

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan, all the talk has been dominated by rain as the weather in Melbourne has the players, fans and everyone else worried. Owing to the fact that India and Pakistan play each other only at multi-nation tournaments, fans would want to see a full game.

Rain is likely to play spoilsport during the match and thus both Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam were also quizzed about rain possibly having a say in the contest.

While there has been some panic among fans, the players are pretty much relaxed and committed to giving their 100%. Pakistani skipper Babar Azam even gave a million-dollar reply to one of the reporters during a press conference on the eve of the match.

The reporter asked Babar whether the players were singing 'rain rain go away' to which he replied that 'Bacchon ko koi lori nahi suna rahe'.

"Nai sir. Bacchon ko koi lori nahi suna rahe (No sir. We are not singing lullaby to a baby!)" replied Babar Azam.

He further added, "Weather hamaare haath me nahi hai. But as a player, as a captain, main chaahunga poora match ho, because saare log wait kar rahe hain. Jaisa bhi situation ho, ham koshish karenge ki apna 100 percent dein (Weather is not in our hands. But as a player and as a captain, I would want the match to take place. Everyone is waiting for it. Whatever the situation is, we will try to give our 100 percent)"

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that he hoped it will not be a rain-curtailed contest, but his players will be ready if some overs are lost due to the weather.

"If the situation demands that it's a shorter game, we will be ready for that, as well. A lot of the guys have played such kinds of games before, and they know how to manage themselves in a situation like that where you are getting ready for a 40-over game, and then suddenly it's a 20-over game, or five overs each," Rohit had said while attending the press conference.

India and Pakistan will be looking to settle their record having won one match each in the year 2022 so far.