IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Pakistan, Super 12 Match 16, T20 World Cup 2022

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022

India and Pakistan will play the 16th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday (Octobe 23). This will be the third T20I match between the two arch-rivals this year, with each team winning one. Pakistan defeated India by five wickets in the final game of the Asia Cup, after losing by the same score in the first game.

The previous time India met Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, they were defeated by a ten-wicket margin. In the game, the Indian hitters failed to pose a danger to the Pakistani bowlers and failed to score a competitive total.

Shaheen Shah Afridi played an important role for the squad and was named Player of the Match for his 3-for-31 bowling stint. He injured his knee before the start of the Asia Cup in August and missed the whole tournament, as well as the seven-match T20I series against England. He did, however, make a comeback for the warm-up games against England and Afghanistan. He returned with a figure of 2-29 against Afghanistan.

In this tournament, India will be without Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. Mohammad Shami has stepped in for Bumrah and played an important part in the team's warm-up game against Australia. The Indian batting lineup has been impressive in recent months, and it would be intriguing to watch how they respond to the bowlers this time.

Match Details

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 2, Match 16

Date and Time: 23rd October 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Dream11 Prediction – IND vs PAK, match 15 of T20 World Cup 2022

Keeper – Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen – Virat Kohli (VC), Suryakumar Yadav, Babar Azam

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya (C), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers – Mohammad Shami, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

IND vs PAK My Dream11 team

Mohammad Rizwan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Babar Azam (c), Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shaheen Afridi, Arshdeep Singh

