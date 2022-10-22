IND vs PAK Super 12 Match 16, T20 World Cup 2022: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, weather and pitch report

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022

India and Pakistan will play the 16th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday (Octobe 23). This will be the third T20I match between the two arch-rivals this year, with each team winning one. Pakistan defeated India by five wickets in the final game of the Asia Cup, after losing by the same score in the first game.

The previous time India met Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, they were defeated by a ten-wicket margin. In the game, the Indian hitters failed to pose a danger to the Pakistani bowlers and failed to score a competitive total.

Shaheen Shah Afridi played an important role for the squad and was named Player of the Match for his 3-for-31 bowling stint. He injured his knee before the start of the Asia Cup in August and missed the whole tournament, as well as the seven-match T20I series against England. He did, however, make a comeback for the warm-up games against England and Afghanistan. He returned with a figure of 2-29 against Afghanistan.

In this tournament, India will be without Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. Mohammad Shami has stepped in for Bumrah and played an important part in the team's warm-up game against Australia. The Indian batting lineup has been impressive in recent months, and it would be intriguing to watch how they respond to the bowlers this time.

Match Details

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 2, Match 16

Date and Time: 23rd October 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

IND vs PAK Pitch Report

Throughout the game, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) pitch frequently provides a fine balance between bat and ball. The pacers could get some good carry and bounce here, especially early in the game. However, given the track and records, spinners’ role may be limited at this venue.

IND vs PAK Weather Report

The temperature is expected to hover around 18°C on the matchday with 72% humidity and 14 km/hr wind speed. There are 14% chance of precipitation during the game.

IND vs PAK Probable playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chahal, Mohammad Shami/Harshal Patel, Arashdeep Singh

Pakistan: Mohammed Rizwan, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shan Masood, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Live Streaming

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Hence, Star Sports channels will broadcast all the matches of the tournament in India. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hoststar, where fans with subscriptions can enjoy the matches.

