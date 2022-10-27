IND vs NED: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav's incredible celebration goes viral after SKY hits massive six

Source: Twitter

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav combined to lethal effect as they helped Team India post a massive total of 179 runs against the Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Kohli had joined Rohit Sharma early after KL Rahul was dismissed for just nine runs, but the 33-year-old picked up from where he left off against Pakistan.

Not only did Kohli notch his second consecutive fifty, but he also became the leading run-scorer of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage.

The former Indian skipper joined hands with Suryakumar Yadav, who was also at his explosive best. Yadav brought up his fifty on the last ball of the innings by smashing a huge six to help India to a total of 179 while completing his own fifty.

Kohli finished with 62* off 44 whereas SKY racked up 51* in just 25 deliveries.

The pair of them could not hold back their emotions as they celebrated the fifty of SKY, with a unique gesture.

Watch Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav's celebration:

Earlier, skipper Rohit Sharma had also smashed a fifty helping set up a good platform for his side, upon which Virat and Suryakumar ensured a flourishing finish.

In their chase of 180, the Netherlands were already reduced to 22/2 after just 3 overs.