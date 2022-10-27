IND vs NED: Fans go berserk as Virat Kohli joins Rohit Sharma at SCG, watch viral video

Source: Twitter

Fans inside the Sydney Cricket Stadium went berserk and started to yell at full volume as Virat Kohli made his way into the middle, joining Rohit Sharma after KL Rahul's dismissal. The Men in Blue squared off against Netherlands in their second match of T20 World Cup 2022.

Skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first, however, the Men in Blue were suffered an early setback when KL Rahul was dismissed after scoring just nine runs.

The vice-captain of the Indian team was adjudged LBW out, and just the previous game, Virat Kohli came out to join Rohit Sharma in the middle pretty early. Having smashed an unbeaten 82-run knock against Pakistan, Kohli came out to be greeted by a huge roar from the fans at SCG.

READ| IND vs NED: Review may have saved KL Rahul but he decides to walk, replays show him not out

The crowd started to cheer in full volume as 'King Kohli' joined Rohit in the centre of the park.

Watch Virat Kohli receiving a warm reception at SCG:

The arrival of King at SCG. pic.twitter.com/5MFNmSBWkq — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 27, 2022

More to follow...