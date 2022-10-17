IND vs AUS T20 World Cup: Kane Richardson laughs at Suryakumar after flick goes wrong and leads to return catch, Watch

Suryakumar attempted a flick to a full-toss delivered outside the off-stump

Suryakumar Yadav, the second-ranked batter in the ICC Men's T20I Rankings, has been in excellent form since his international debut and has taken that form to Australia in preparation for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

Suryakumar struck a quick 50 off 33 balls in India's first warm-up match against Australia on Monday at The Gabba in Brisbane, helping the team finish strongly at 186/7 after being put in to bat first. The right-hander's innings featured six fours and a maximum and was brought to a close in an odd manner.

Suryakumar attempted a flick to a full-toss thrown outside the off-stump on the fourth delivery of Kane Richardson's penultimate over of the innings, but received a leading-edge that floated back to the bowler. Richardson grabbed the catch and couldn't believe his good fortune with the form of dismissal.

"This is the first time Suryakumar Yadav has failed to middle the ball against us,” Richardson would say in all smiles on the dismissal in the innings break.

Earlier, KL Rahul got India off to a flying start, blasting 57 off 33 balls and reaching his half-century in the sixth over of the game, despite his opening partner Rohit Sharma having only managed a single. Before getting dismissed by Glenn Maxwell's part-time off-break, Rahul hit six fours and three sixes.

Both Rohit (15 off 14) and Virat Kohli (19 off 13) got off to great starts but were unable to sustain it, falling to Ashton Agar and Mitchell Starc, respectively. Dinesh Karthik hit 20 off 14 balls, while Ravichandran Ashwin went six and out to help India finish the game on a strong note.

In response, Australia stormed to 64/1 in six overs, with Mitchell Marsh, who started alongside Aaron Finch, slamming a quickfire 35 from 18 before being bowled out by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

On Wednesday, October 19, India will play New Zealand in their second warm-up match at the same venue.

