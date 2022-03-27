DC vs MI IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians live in India

An astonishing win for KKR over CSK got the IPL 2022 up and underway on Saturday. With non-stop cricket action to follow, on Sunday, fans will get to see the first doubleheader of the season as Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians in the first match, followed by the contest between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Talking about the first game, it's going to be the start of a new era for Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians who have won five IPL titles and will be looking to begin their journey for the sixth trophy on Sunday. The Delhi Capitals meanwhile will also try and break their duck to win their first-ever title.

Rishabh Pant's side looks like a decent unit on paper, meanwhile, for the Mumbai Indians, it will be interesting to see how they fare with all the new faces in the side.

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, these two teams have faced off 30 times before, and the Mumbai Indians have a slight upper hand having won 16 games while Delhi Capitals have won the remaining 14.

Here is all you need to know about Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians start?

The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians will be played on March 27 (Sunday) at 03:30 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians take place?

The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians will be held at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians​ in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal